As Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin completed 30 years of its release, actor-director Pooja Bhatt took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working on the romantic film, which also starred actor Aamir Khan. Taking to Twitter, Pooja thanked the late Gulshan Kumar for producing the film. 6 Years of Baahubali: Prabhas Gives a Shoutout to Director SS Rajamouli and Team for Creating ‘Cinematic Magic’!

She wrote "30 years of #dilhaikemantanahin. Gratitude to #GulshanKumar for bankrolling a film that experts said was too risky,where a woman runs away from home to marry someone,then changes her mind and runs away from the mandap to marry someone else. That too,with her father's blessings," she wrote. Aamir Khan and Wife Kiran Rao Part Their Ways After 15 Years of Marriage, Duo Announces Separation Through a Joint Statement.

Check Out Pooja Bhatt's Tweet Below:

30 yrs of #dilhaikemantanahin Gratitude to #GulshanKumar for bankrolling a film that experts said was too risky,where a woman runs away from home to marry someone,then changes her mind & runs away from the mandap to marry someone else. That too,with her father’s blessings.. pic.twitter.com/Iotrnts5aq — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 12, 2021

Directed by Pooja's father Mahesh Bhatt, 'Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin' also featured veteran actor Anupam Kher and Deepak Tijori. Apart from the actors' performances, the film is also remembered for its songs such as 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin', 'O Mere Sapno Ke Saudagar' and 'Tu Pyaar Hai Kisi Aur Ka'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)