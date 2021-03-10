Actor Adarsh Gourav, the breakout star of 2021, recently thanked director Ramin Bahrani for "trusting" him with the character of Balram in the Netflix film 'The White Tiger' after earning a nomination in the lead actor category at 2021 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. Gourav starred as the lead character in Bahrani's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 2008 award-winning novel 'The White Tiger'. Apart from Gourav, the film bagged a nomination for Bahrani in the adapted screenplay category. BAFTA 2021: The White Tiger’s Adarsh Gourav Bags the Best Actor Nomination Alongside Anthony Hopkins, Mads Mikkelsen, Late Chadwick Boseman and Riz Ahmed.

An elated Gourav took to Instagram to share his happiness over the announcement. He wrote, "Holy shit it's really happening! Thank you Ramin for trusting me to play the character that has given me more than anything I've ever experienced. Congratulations to the team for two BAFTA nominations!! Best adapted screenplay and Leading actor. Congratulations to all the other nominees too." BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reacts to Adarsh Gourav’s Best Actor Nomination for The White Tiger, Says ‘Let’s Get It’.

The 26-year-old actor is nominated alongside Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal), late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Mads Mikkelsen, (Another Round), and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian). Global star Priyanka Chopra who also featured in 'The White Tiger' took to her Instagram account to congratulate Gourav and Bahrani for the nods. In the caption, the 'Mary Kom' star said that she feels a sense of pride to have acted and been an executive producer on 'The White Tiger'.

The actor also heaped praise at Gourav, saying he deserved the recognition for his powerful performance. She wrote, "What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @gouravadarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved. I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let's get it."

'The White Tiger' premiered in January 2021 on Netflix and also starred Rajkummar Rao and Mahesh Manjrekar. 'The White Tiger', directed by Bahrani, explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram (Adarsh), a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord named Ashok and his wife named Pinky played by Rajkummar and Priyanka respectively.

The BAFTA nominations were announced by Aisling Bea and Susan Wokoma at the Royal Albert Hall in London. This year's awards will take place across a whole weekend, with two separate shows airing on April 10 and 11, broadcast virtually out of London's Royal Albert Hall. The first show will focus on the craft awards and air on BBC Two, while the main performance prizes will be handed out in a BBC One broadcast on April 11.

