AFC President Extends Condolences over Legendary Footballer PK Banerjee's Demise

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman Bin El Khalifa has sent his "heartfelt condolences and sympathies" on the passing away of legendary former Indian captain Pradip Kumar Banerjee.In a letter to AIFF president Praful Patel, Shaikh Salman wrote, "On behalf the whole Asian football family, please accept my heartfelt condolences and sympathies on the passing of the legendary former Indian captain, head coach and technical director Pradip Kumar Banerjee, who passed away at the age of 83 earlier today in Kolkata.""Affectionately known as PK Banerjee, the Indian icon was influential in guiding India to the Gold Medal at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, scoring the opener in the final against the Korea Republic," he said.Sheikh Salman is also a senior vice-president of FIFA.Banerjee breathed his last at a private hospital in Kolkata after a prolonged illness on March 20. He is survived by his two daughters."The thoughts and prayers of the AFC and the rest of the Asian football community are with the family and friends of PK Banerjee and the All India Football Federation," the letter said."His contributions and commitment, over the last many decades to Indian and Asian football, will always be remembered and cherished," it further stated. (ANI)

