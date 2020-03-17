AFC Writes to AIFF to Congratulate FC Goa, Mohun Bagan, ATK

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Tuesday congratulated FC Goa, Mohun Bagan and ATK for 'winning the season titles in India' and expressed sincere appreciation to All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the successful 2019-2020 season.AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John wrote a letter to AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das to express their sincere appreciation."On behalf of the Asian Football Confederation, I would like to congratulate FC Goa, Mohun Bagan and ATK for winning the season titles in India! In addition, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to All India Football Federation for the successful organisation of the 2019/2020 Football Season," John said in the letter.FC Goa finished as the Indian Super League (ISL) toppers as they had 39 points after the conclusion of the league and became the first Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League.ATK lifted the ISL title for a record third time on Saturday after they defeated Chennaiyin FC by 3-1 in the final at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.Mohun Bagan on March 10 won the I-League title with four rounds still to go in the competition. The club has become the second team in the history of the tournament to clinch I-League title with four rounds still left."I wish your winning clubs every success in the next edition of the India Club Football Season and look forward to welcoming them in the 2021 AFC Club Competitions, should they meet the necessary entry requirements," John said in the letter."Furthermore, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution in the development of club football in Asia. Our sincere appreciation goes out to the league officials and all other participating clubs and their representatives for their determination and commitment throughout the 2019/2020 season. Congratulations once again and we look forward to seeing your representatives, where applicable, in the AFC Club Competitions 2021," the letter further added. (ANI)

