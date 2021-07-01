Mazar-i-Sharif, July 1: As fighter planes struck Taliban gatherings in Kaldar and Shortepa districts of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Wednesday, a total of 33 terrorists were confirmed dead, army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the fighter planes targeted Taliban militants' gatherings in parts of the restive Kaldar and neighbouring Shortepa districts on Wednesday afternoon, killing 33 insurgents and injuring 19 others, Rezai asserted. Afghanistan Airstrikes Kill 5 Terrorists in Eastern Paktia Province.

During the air raids huge quantity of arms and ammunition of the insurgents was also destroyed.Taliban terrorists, who have intensified activities and gained ground since the start of withdrawal of the United States-led forces from Afghanistan on May 1, have yet to make comments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)