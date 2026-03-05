New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): India continues to drive the regional office market, establishing itself as a dominant demand centre and a key location for investments. According to data from Colliers' Asia Pacific Office Market Insights February 2026 report, total office leasing across Asia's 11 key markets reached 9.8 million square metres in 2025, marking an 11 per cent year-on-year increase.

"The country alone accounted for nearly 68% of total leasing and 55% of new supply across the top 11 APAC markets, while also recording the strongest growth in office investments in 2025, highlighting its scale and resilience. Backed by steady economic growth, a strong occupier base, and expanding GCCs, India's office market is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum. Looking ahead, sustained demand and institutional interest are expected to support robust absorption and reinforce India's position as a preferred destination for long-term office investments," said Vimal Nadar, National Director & Head of Research, Colliers India.

Also Read | PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: INR 2,000 Payment Likely Soon, Check How To Complete eKYC.

As per the report, India, Mainland China, and Japan drove over 90 per cent of the total demand during the year. While India led the volume, markets such as the Philippines, New Zealand, and Hong Kong recorded multi-fold growth in demand, reflecting improving business confidence and renewed expansion from lower bases. Institutional investments in the office segment across the region rose 21 per cent year-on-year to USD 58.6 billion in 2025.

New supply across the 11 APAC markets surged by 19 per cent to 9.6 million square metres in 2025. India, Mainland China, and Singapore drove 82 per cent of this new supply.

Also Read | Who Was Nancy Grewal? Outspoken Punjabi YouTuber Fatally Stabbed in LaSalle, Ontario Homicide - Here's What We Know.

Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, Colliers India, said, "Office demand across key APAC markets continues to strengthen despite ongoing geopolitical frictions, with H2 2025 leasing at 5.3 million square meters (57 million square feet), up 19% compared to H1 2025. Looking ahead to 2026, both demand and supply are expected to remain robust, supported by steady occupier expansion and a preference for high-quality, future-ready workplaces."

The report noted that during the first half of 2026, "both demand and supply are expected to remain strong," underpinned by strong occupier expansion and preference for high-quality, future-ready office spaces. At the same time, as vacancy tightens in prime locations and supply remains uneven, "occupiers are likely to become more deliberate, selective and competitive in their real estate decisions."

Mike Davis, Managing Director of Occupier Services, Asia Pacific at Colliers, said, "This year we see office market momentum across Asia Pacific is holding firm. With competition increasing in prime assets and vacancy tightening in key markets, organisations are becoming more deliberate and strategic about how, where and when they secure space. Businesses are not simply returning to the office; they are recalibrating their portfolios. We are seeing companies make fewer moves, but better ones." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)