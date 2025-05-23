Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport in the early hours of Friday morning as she departed for her much-anticipated debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025. The Highway actress was dressed in a casual yet striking ensemble which included an oversized blazer, blue baggy jeans and a white tank top as she entered the airport amid the media frenzy.

Alia looked beautiful as she complemented her look with black sunglasses.

The recent appearance of Alia at the airport, leaving for Cannes, quashes the rumours of her possible absence from the film festival.

Alia Bhatt Clicked at Mumbai Airport As She Departs for France for Her Cannes Debut

Many Indian celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai, Kiara Advani and others, have already attended the Cannes Film Festival this year for their movie screenings and other purposes. The fans have been eagerly waiting for the actress to make her Cannes red carpet debut after she wowed fans with her dress at the Met Gala last year.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is set to be held till May 24, 2025.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning appearance on the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who impressed fans earlier with her traditional Banarasi sari look, returned in a bold, black couture gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta on Thursday. Aishwarya's gown, titled 'Heiress of Clam', was a custom-made piece from Gaurav Gupta Couture.

The body-fitted gown was hand-embroidered in shades of silver, gold, charcoal, and black. Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Oozes Grace in Gaurav Gupta Gown With Cape Featuring Bhagavad Gita Shloka; Actress’ Second Look at Film Festival Wins Hearts (See Pics).

Adding more to her dramatic look, the actress completed her look with a Banarasi brocade cape, handwoven in Varanasi. The cape stood out not just for its rich texture but also because it was inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.