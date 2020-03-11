Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Airports in Mumbai, Lucknow on High Alert Amid COVID-19 Scare

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai/Lucknow, March 11: Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai and Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Wednesday were on high alert amid coronavirus outbreak.

People and security officials were seen wearing the mask as a precaution at Lucknow and Mumbai airports. "As coronavirus is spreading everywhere we are trying to avoid huge gatherings and keeping our hands sanitized. I am going to Delhi and I have never gone to thermal screening before," Ashutosh Kumar, a passenger said. Coronavirus Outbreak: India Suspends All Tourist Visas Till April 15, Move to be Effective From March 13, Informs Health Ministry.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray confirmed 10 positive cases of coronavirus in the state so far, including eight positive cases in Pune. "Among the 10 cases, eight are from Pune and two from Mumbai," Thackeray told reporters.

