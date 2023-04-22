Akshaya Tritiya is a holy day for the Hindus and is considered auspicious for new ventures, marriages, investments such as gold or other property, and any new beginnings. The day of Akshaya Tritiya is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is a highly auspicious day for people who are planning to buy gold and silver. This year, Akshaya Tritiya 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023. As per several reports, gold prices on Akshaya Tritiya 2023 are said to touch a new high at Rs 63,000 per 10 gram. If you are searching for the Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchasing Timings or When to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2023, or Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Gold Buying Time, we have you covered! Scroll down to know the Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchasing Timings in 2023.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Gold Buying Timings

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Gold Purchasing Timings will start at 07:49 am on April 22 and will end at 05:48 am on April 23.

The Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is from 7:49 am to 12:37 pm on April 22. Tritiya Tithi begins at 7:49 am on April 22, 2023 and ends at 7:47 am on April 23, 2022.

Akshaya Tritiya, which will be celebrated on April 22 this year, is one of the biggest festivals for the jewellery industry in India. It occurs in the month of Vaishakha during Shukla Paksha Tritiya. The occasion is celebrated annually by Hindus and Jains across India. The name of the auspicious day Akshaya Tritiya signifies ‘never diminishing’. Hence, it is said that buying gold on this festival guarantees endless wealth and prosperity. Traditionally as per the Hindus, Akshaya Tritiya is believed to be the birthday of Parasurama, the sixth avatar of the god Vishnu. He is revered in Vaishnava temples.

