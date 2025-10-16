Gandhinagar, October 16: The swearing-in ceremony for the designated ministers in the expansion of Gujarat Chief Minister's cabinet will be held on Friday, October 17, at 11:30 AM at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, stated a release. Governor Acharya Devvratji will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the designated ministers included in this expansion of the State Cabinet during the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the CM performed the bell-ringing ceremony at the Mumbai National Stock Exchange to mark the listing of Surat Municipal Corporation's Municipal Green Bond, in the presence of Mayor Daxesh Mavani. On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that through the issuance of green municipal bonds worth Rs 200 crore, Surat Municipal Corporation has involved citizens as partners in green and sustainable development. The oversubscription of Surat's Green Bond by eight times reflects investors' enthusiasm for investing in green bonds. Gujarat: All Ministers Except CM Bhupendra Patel Resign Ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle as BJP Plans Major Revamp.

The farsighted planning of Surat Municipal Corporation will further accelerate the city's development. He mentioned that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of achieving a net-zero carbon footprint by 2070, the state government has placed special emphasis on green growth and green mobility. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has maintained a commendable balance between ecology and economy. Under India's G20 presidency, with the message of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', member countries have also prioritised the Prime Minister's vision of sustainable development and green growth. Gujarat To Have 34 Districts As Government Approves Bifurcation of Banaskantha To Form Vav-Tharad District.

The Chief Minister added that the Prime Minister has resolved to build Viksit Bharat by 2047. To achieve this vision, Gujarat has initiated multiple developmental dimensions, including the roadmap of 'Viksit Gujarat @2047'. The Prime Minister has always been a strong proponent of public participation. Both the central and state governments have been committed to making governance effective with a focus on public welfare.

