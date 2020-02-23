Amend Law to Provide Mandatory Sleeping Births in Trucks : CPI MP to Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Sunday urged Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to make changes in the Motor Vehicle Act so as to ensure "proper working regulations for transport workers" including "mandatory sleeping births in trucks" for drivers.This came in the backdrop of a recent road accident in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur where 19 passengers were killed when a bus traveling from Bengaluru and Ernakulam was hit by a transport truck.In his letter to Gadkari, Viswam according to the report of Palakkad RTO (enforcement), the accident was a result of carelessness by the lorry driver, who it appears had fallen asleep while driving."It is my understanding that prior to the 2018 amendment by the Central Government to Motor Vehicle Act's rules, a minimum of two drivers were required for transport vehicles in order to prevent exactly such types of accidents. However, since the amendment, only one driver is entrusted with undertaking long and dangerous journeys," said Binoy.He said this tragic accident has highlighted the consequences of hasty changes to the law and its impact on the lives of innocent people."I urge you to bring forth changes in the law that ensure proper working regulations for transport workers, including mandatory sleeping births in trucks and lay-bys along the highway for trucks to stop," he said."Most crucially, stricter implementation of these laws will minimize the chances of such tragedies in the future," he added. (ANI)

