Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): The hill resort of Shimla received rainfall on Tuesday, while tourists eagerly awaited fresh snowfall, even as normal life was disrupted with roads blocked and power and water supply affected following recent snow and rain.

The local administration has been put on alert in view of an India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning forecasting more precipitation.

Speaking to ANI, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the recent snowfall, which came after a long dry spell, was much needed, particularly for farmers and horticulturists.

"The snowfall and rainfall have occurred after a long gap. There was a drought-like situation earlier, and this dry spell has now ended. Snowfall has taken place in Shimla and Dharamshala, while the lower areas received rain. This was necessary for farmers and orchardists," Negi said.

However, he acknowledged that the weather had also created challenges. According to the minister, 711 roads, including three national highways, are currently blocked across the state. Additionally, 861 power distribution transformers (DTRs) and around 163 water supply schemes have been affected.

"Snowfall does create problems. Roads, electricity and water supply have been disrupted, but machinery and manpower have been deployed on the ground. Restoration work is underway on a war footing," he added.

Negi appealed to residents and tourists to avoid venturing into risky areas, especially higher reaches, and urged them to follow traffic advisories and safety norms.

"Enjoy Himachal's weather, but do not put yourself in danger. The IMD has again predicted snowfall, and we are fully prepared," he said.

Meanwhile, tourists visiting Shimla expressed happiness over the snowy conditions and the overall experience. Javed, a tourist visiting from Ghaziabad, said his group decided to travel after seeing snowfall updates.

"We came after seeing snowfall updates. We got good snow at Ridge Maidan and nearby areas. Kufri has so much snow that the roads are blocked. There is a prediction of snowfall again, so we have decided to stay another day. Shimla is a beautiful city, and our trip has been successful," he told ANI.

Another tourist, Irfan, said snowfall had already occurred before his arrival, and the weather remained pleasant.

"There was snow even before we reached here. The sun is out, and the weather is nice. We are enjoying it a lot. We have heard there is a chance of snowfall again at night. It's a great experience," he said.

The administration continues to monitor the situation closely as fresh snowfall is expected, while restoration efforts remain underway to normalise road connectivity and essential services across the state. (ANI)

