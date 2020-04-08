Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Supply Warriors, Asks People to Not Hoard Things

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Thanking those who are working tirelessly for supplying essential food items and pharmaceuticals amid the lockdown, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday asked people to not hoard things.The superstar took to Twitter to share the video message in which he is seen expressing gratitude to the supply warriors."While, on one hand when the entire country is adhering to the lockdown orders by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are some selfless corona warriors that are helping us access our daily requirement essentials easily," he said. "It is because of the selfless devotion of these supply warriors that the lockdown is being successful. I express my gratitude to such supply warriors with all my heart. This includes all those people who are working tirelessly for the supply of edible materials and pharmaceuticals," he added.The 77-year-old actor also asked people to not hoard things and assured them that uninterrupted supply of daily essentials will continue in the country. "It is my gracious request to all citizens of the country to stay relaxed, you will not witness any shortage of essential items, all thanks to these supply warriors. So please don't hoard things. Stay at home and stay safe," he said. The veteran actor has been associated with many such public service announcements and has been spreading information about COVID-19 ever since India started its fight against the highly contagious virus.The total number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 5274 on Wednesday and the death toll stood at 149. Also, 410 people have been cured till date. (ANI)

