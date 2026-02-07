Washington DC [US], February 7 (ANI): Singer Teyana Taylor's directorial debut 'Get Lite' is set to release in theatres on April 9, 2027, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the film follows a talented, but sheltered, dance student who finds inspiration, love and family in the last place he expected: the subways of New York City.

Storm Reid is on board to star in the movie and produce alongside Kenya Barris and Anni Weisband, Robyn Simpson and Bill Karesh (Offbrnd).

News of the project comes amid a stellar season for Taylor, whose standout performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' has garnered universal acclaim.

Last month, Taylor picked up the Golden Globe award for best supporting actress and has earned nods from SAG-AFTRA's Actor Awards, BAFTA and the Academy Awards, among other major awards bodies.

The multihyphenate artist was also nominated for her first Grammy for her latest record, 'Escape Room.'

In addition to Taylor's film, Paramount also dated new movies from directors Jonathan Levine and Potsy Ponciroli, reported Variety.

Hot off the success of 'Superman,' David Corenswet will portray John Tuggle, the 'Mr. Irrelevant' of the 1983 NFL draft, in Levine's upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film, now dated for Christmas 2026, rpeorted Variety.

Ponciroli's movie, 'The Rescue', a modern-day Western in which a rodeo cowboy's skills are put to the test outside the arena, starring Brandon Sklenar and Hassie Harrison is slated for January 29, 2027. (ANI)

