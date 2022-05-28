Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was grammatically corrected by co-actor Tara Sutaria on a recent 'work-out' post. On Saturday, actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a post from Nainital, "Sorting my weekend vibe at Nainital with @drewnealpt#NoOffDays #WorkInProgress" he captioned the post. Arjun Kapoor Shares a Workout Video As He Opens Up About His Venturing Into Food and Fitness Space – WATCH.

In the video, Arjun could be spotted skipping, doing some weights and boxing practice. In reaction to the post's caption, Arjun's Ek Villain Returns co-star Tara Sutaria commented, "In* Nainital not at Nainital @arjunkapoor Arju yaaaaar."

Arjun was quick to respond to her comment, he replied, "@tarasutaria can't wait for you to write all the right captions for me when we promote V2... handing over my account to you officially very soon Professor Sutaria." Arjun and Tara will soon be seen sharing the big screen, in Mohit Suri's Directorial Ek Villain Returns. Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About His Physique and Diet, Says ‘In the Last Three Months I Have Managed To Do Two Bootcamps’ (Watch Video).

This is a sequel to the 2014 hit film Ek Villain and is jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, the movie stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Ek Villain Returns is the first collaboration between John Abraham and the director. Arjun Kapoor previously worked with Mohit on Half Girlfriend.

