Army's Sailing Expedition Returns to Mumbai from Okha

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The Indian Army Ocean Sailing Expedition on Tuesday returned from Okha in Gujarat.

The expedition was flagged off from Mumbai on January 15, an official said.

The 14-day exercise tested the skill of sailors on high seas, the official told PTI.

The 43-member expedition, which included 27 support staff, was led by Lt Col M K Singh, and assisted by Lt Col Shashikant Waghmode, Sena Medal.

It comprised four more officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers and 35 other ranks from various arms and services, Engineers, Electronic Mechanical Engineers, Signals, Sikh Light Infantry and Maratha Light Infantry troops.

The team sailed in four non-motorised Seabird class boats, with a ground team which moved along the coastal land route for immediate support, the official said.

