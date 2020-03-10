Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Simranjit Kaur Advances to Semi-final, Secures Tokyo Olympics Berth

Amman [Jordan], Mar 10 (ANI): Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur (60 kg) on Monday stormed into the semi-final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers defeating Mongolia's Namuun Monkhor 5-0.With this win over Monkhor, Simranjit Kaur became the eighth Indian boxer to qualify for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.The other seven boxers who have qualified are Amit Panghal, Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain, Vikas Krishan, Satish Kumar, Mary Kom and Ashish Kumar.Simranjit will next take on Shih-Yi Wu of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final of the event.World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg) who went down 2-3 to third seed Chinzorig Baatarsukh of Mongolia in the quarter-final can still fulfil his Olympic dream.With 6 boxers qualifying from 63kg, he will get another chance with a box-off opportunity, where the losing quarterfinalists get another shot.Manish will face Harrison Garside of Australia in the box-off bout on 11th and a win there will help him secure his Olympic quota.Sachin Kumar (81kg) who lost his quarter-final match will also get another chance with a box-off opportunity. (ANI)

