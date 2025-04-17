New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Skoda Auto India, marking 25 years in India and 130 years globally, has launched its all-new luxury 4x4 Kodiaq with a price starting from Rs 46.89 lakhs (ex-showroom India).

Kodiaq is launched in two variants, which are Sportsline and Selection L&K (Lauren & Kelment). Selection L&K starts from Rs 48.69 lakhs ex-showroom India.

In its second generation in India and internationally, the brand-new Kodiaq arrives in India with its signature blend of luxury, refinement, off-road ability, on-road dynamics and seven-seat versatility.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India shares, "In line with our product offensive strategy, the launch of the all-new Kodiaq showcases the other end of our product spectrum with Skoda's luxury and technology prowess. The Kodiaq has now grown to be an important legacy name for us like the Octavia and Superb. The Kodiaq offers the ultimate luxury and handling for city roads and also packs in versatile all-terrain capabilities."

Skoda Auto's premier 4x4 is powered by a 2.0 TSI engine making 150 kw and 320 N * m of torque. This power and torque are distributed to both axles through a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic.

It is based on the MQB37 platform and is available in Sportline and Selection L&K variants, both of which offer seven seats. Assembled in India at the brand's facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, the Kodiaq has been rated by ARAI to provide fuel efficiency of 14.86 km/l.

The all-new Kodiaq is 59mm longer than its previous generation. It is 4,758 mm long and 1,679 mm high. It is 1,864mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,791mm. Fully laden, the all-new Kodiaq stands 155mm off the ground.

Like before, the three-row luxury 4x4 offers a lot of luggage capacity in its versatile interior. With all three seats up, the Kodiaq offers 281 litres of luggage space.

With the third-row seats folded to the floor, this luxury SUV can carry 786 litres of luggage, and with both the rear rows down, the Kodiaq affords a cavernous carrying capacity of 1,976 litres.

The new Skoda Kodiaq continues its tradition of refined luxury with two distinct interior themes, an all-black sporty decor for the Sportline variant and premium Cognac leather upholstery in the Selection L&K trim.

Elevating the cabin's technology and convenience, it now features a 32.77-cm infotainment system, along with multi-function Smart Dials equipped with tactile rotary knobs and screens allowing seamless control over HVAC, seat ventilation, audio settings and drive modes.

Ergonomic enhancements include a newly positioned gear-selector behind the steering wheel for improved accessibility and a tablet holder for rear-seat passengers, adding to their convenience.

The luxury quotient is further amplified with Ergo front seats that offer advanced pneumatic massage function, ensuring superior comfort and spine support.

The inclusion of an acoustic package with acoustic front-side windows reduces exterior noise, creating a serene and premium driving experience.

Safety and comfort are paramount, and the car has 9 airbags, a sliding panoramic sunroof, and a 725w Canton sound system with 13 speakers and a subwoofer for an immersive audio experience. Additionally, rolling sunblinds in the rear windows further enhance privacy and passenger comfort.

The Skoda Kodiaq stands out with its all-new design and premium styling elements. The LED Beam Crystallinium headlamps now feature a Welcome Effect, adding a touch of sophistication upon unlocking this luxury 4x4.

The Selection L&K trim exudes elegance with Dark Chrome accents, while the Sportline variant embraces a sportier persona with Glossy Black highlights.

Enhancing its road presence, the Kodiaq sports a front grille with an integrated horizontal light strip, creating a striking visual identity. A red strip connecting the tail lamps further accentuates the SUV's width, ensuring a distinctive and commanding presence on the road.

The all-new Kodiaq is available in six colour options: Moon White, Magic Black, Graphite Grey, Velvet Red, and Race Blue. The Selection L&K gets an exclusive Bronx Gold, and the Sportline gets an exclusive Steel Grey.

Skoda Auto India will also be offering some delectable ownership and maintenance solutions for Kodiaq owners.

This Skoda flagship will offer a standard warranty of 5-year/125,000 kms - whichever is earlier. There is also a 10-year complimentary roadside assistance on offer with this luxury 4x4. (ANI)

