Azerbaijan GP Becomes Latest F1 Race Called off

Washington, Mar 23 (AP) The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest postponement means there will be no Formula One races until the middle of June at the earliest.

The race at the Baku City Circuit was scheduled for June 7.

The first seven races of the Formula One season have either been postponed or cancelled. (AP)

