The much-awaited nominations for this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards were recently announced with 'Nomadland' and 'Rocks' leading the pack with seven nods each in the most diverse nominations list ever seen in the British Academy's history. Bollywood actor Adarsh Gourav scored a best actor nomination for his performance in the 2021 Netflix film 'The White Tiger'. BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reacts to Adarsh Gourav’s Best Actor Nomination for The White Tiger, Says ‘Let’s Get It’.

'Nomadland' is nominated for best film as well as best director, in addition to nominations in the adapted screenplay, leading actress, cinematography, editing, and sound categories, reported Variety. Meanwhile, 'Rocks' is up for outstanding British film, as well as an outstanding debut by a British writer, director, or producer. The film is also nominated for best director, original screenplay, leading actress, supporting actress, and casting. BAFTA 2021: Chadwick Boseman, Adarsh Gourav, Frances McDormand Bag Nominations, Check Out the Complete List of Nominees.

Following closely behind with six nominations are 'The Father', 'Mank', 'Minari' and 'Promising Young Woman' while 'The Dig' and 'The Mauritanian' picked up five nods. Notably, in what serves as a first for BAFTA, four women have been nominated in the director category, which comes as a drastic shift from last year's all-male directing category.

A total of 50 films received nominations for the 2021 ceremony, up from 39 films last year. A push to support new talent is also reflected in the nominations, with four of the five nominated films in outstanding debut also nominated across other categories.

Lead actress nominees include Bukky Bakray ('Rocks'), Radha Blank ('The Forty-Year-Old Version'), Vanessa Kirby ('Pieces of a Woman'), Frances McDormand ('Nomadland'), Wunmi Mosaku ('His House'), and Alfre Woodard ('Clemency').

Lead actor nominees are Riz Ahmed ('Sound of Metal'), Chadwick Boseman ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'), Adarsh Gourav ('The White Tiger'), Anthony Hopkins ('The Father'), Mads Mikkelsen ('Another Round') and Tahar Rahim ('The Mauritanian').

Meanwhile, short film nominees include 'Eyelash,' 'Lizard,' 'Lucky Break,' 'Miss Curvy,' 'The Present,' 'The Fire Next Time,' 'The Owl and the Pussycat' and 'The Song of a Lost Boy.'

BAFTA last week revealed its Rising Star nominees. This year's group includes British actors Bukky Bakray, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark, Sope Dirisu, and Conrad Khan. The nominations were announced by Aisling Bea and Susan Wokoma at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Check out the full list of nominations here:

Best Film

'The Father''The Mauritanian''Nomadland''Promising Young Woman''The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Outstanding British Film

'Calm With Horses''The Dig''The Father''His House''Limbo''The Mauritanian''Mogul Mowgli''Promising Young Woman''Rocks''Saint Maud'

Director

Thomas Vinterberg ('Another Round')Shannon Murphy ('Babyteeth')Lee Isaac Chung ('Minari')Chloe Zhao ('Nomadland')Jasmila Zbanic ('Quo Vadis, Aida?')Sarah Gavron ('Rocks')

Original Screenplay

'Another Round''Mank''Promising Young Woman''Rocks''The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Adapted Screenplay

Moira Buffini ('The Dig')Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller ('The Father')Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven ('The Mauritanian')Chloe Zhao ('Nomadland')Ramin Bahrani ('The White Tiger')

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray ('Rocks')Radha Blank ('The Forty-Year-Old Version')Frances McDormand ('Nomadland')Vanessa Kirby ('Pieces of a Woman')Wunmi Mosaku ('His House')Alfre Woodard ('Clemency')

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed ('Sound of Metal')Chadwick Boseman ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom')Adarsh Gourav ('The White Tiger')Anthony Hopkins ('The Father')Mads Mikkelsen ('Another Round')Tahar Rahim ('The Mauritanian')

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar ('Calm With Horses')Kosar Ali ('Rocks')Maria Bakalova ('Borat Subsequent Moviefilm')Dominique Fishback ('Judas and the Black Messiah')Ashley Madekwe ('County Lines')Yuh-Jung Youn ('Minari')

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya ('Judas and the Black Messiah')Barry Keoghan ('Calm With Horses')Alan Kim ('Minari')Leslie Odom Jr. ('One Night In Miami...')Clarke Peters ('Da 5 Bloods')Paul Raci ('Sound of Metal')

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Remi Weekes ('His House')Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai ('Limbo')Jack Sidey ('Moffie')Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson ('Rocks')Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman ('Saint Maud')

Film not in the English Language

Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jorgensen ('Another Round')Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov ('Dear Comrades!')Ladj Ly ('Les Miserables')Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh ('Minari')Jasmila Zbanic, Damir Ibrahimovich ('Quo Vadis, Aida?')

Documentary

Alexander Nanau ('Collective')Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey ('David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet')Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen ('The Dissident')Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster ('My Octopus Teacher')Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes ('The Social Dilemma')

Animated Film

Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae ('Onward')Pete Docter, Dana Murray ('Soul')Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young ('Wolfwalkers')

Original Score

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross ('Mank')Emile Mosseri ('Minari')James Newton Howard ('News of the World')Anthony Willis ('Promising Young Woman')Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross ('Soul')

Casting

Shaheen Baig ('Calm with Horses')Alexa L. Fogel ('Judas and the Black Messiah')Julia Kim ('Minari')Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu ('Promising Young Woman')Lucy Pardee ('Rocks')

Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt ('Judas and the Black Messiah')Erik Messerschmidt ('Mank')Alwin H. Kuchler ('The Mauritanian')Dariusz Wolski ('News of the World')Joshua James Richards ('Nomadland')

Editing

Yorgos Lamprinos ('The Father')Chloe Zhao ('Nomadland')Frederic Thoraval ('Prominsg Young Woman')Mikkel E.G. Nielsen ('Sound of Metal')Alan Baumgarten ('The Trial of the Chicago 7')

Production Design

Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald ('The Dig')Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone ('The Father')Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale ('Mank')David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan ('News of the World')Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer ('Rebecca')

Costume Design

Michael O'Connor ('Ammonite')Alice Babidge ('The Dig')Alexandra Byrne ('Emma')Ann Roth ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom')Trish Summerville ('Mank')

Makeup and Hair

Jenny Shircore ('The Dig')Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle ('Hillbilly Elegy')Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom')Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams ('Mank')Mark Coulier ('Pinocchio')

Sound

Nominees TBC ('Greyhound')Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney ('News of the World')Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder ('Nomadland')Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker('Soul')Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc ('Sound of Metal')

Special Visual Effects

Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt ('Greyhound')Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins ('The Midnight Sky')Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury ('Mulan')Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher ('The One and Only Ivan')Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley ('Tenet')

British Short Animation

Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe ('The Fire Next Time')Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf ('The Owl and the Pussycat')Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein ('The Song of a Lost Boy')

British Short Film

Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman ('Eyelash')Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies ('Lizard')John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja ('Lucky Break')Ghada Eldemellawy ('Miss Curvy')Farah Nabulsi ('The Present')

EE Rising Star Award

Bukky BakrayConrad KhanKingsley Ben-AdirMorfydd ClarkSope Dirisu

This year's awards will take place across a whole weekend, with two separate shows airing on April 10 and 11, broadcast virtually out of London's Royal Albert Hall. The first show will focus on the craft awards and air on BBC Two, while the main performance prizes will be handed out in a BBC One broadcast on April 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)