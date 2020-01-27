Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant Killed in Helicopter Crash

Washington DC [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): American basketball legend and former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Washington Post reported, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.Bryant, 41, was among at least four people travelling in his private helicopter which crashed under "unknown circumstances", Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News.The helicopter was flying over Calabasas, a city of 23,000 people located about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.The identities of the other passengers have not been released.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

