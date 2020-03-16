BCCI Employees to Work from Home Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said they have issued a circular asking its employees to work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.The employees have the option to work from home from tomorrow onwards. However, those who want to come can come to the office. "BCCI head office has issued circular to the employees to work from home keeping in mind coronavirus. If any employee wants to come office voluntarily can come. But the order has been issued for work from home. For the next one week starting from tomorrow," BCCI told ANI.The coronavirus outbreak has taken a huge toll on sports all around the globe and cricket also had to bear the brunt of the deadly virus.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday decided to reschedule the three-match ODI series due to the COVID-19 threat.Also, BCCI decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.The 13th edition of IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first match.The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 114 on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said.Coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, China in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries and infected more than 1,30,000 people.The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns. (ANI)

