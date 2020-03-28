Beni Prasad Verma Cremated

Barabanki (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) The mortal remains of Beni Prasad Verma, a founding member of the Samajwadi Party and former Union minister, were cremated here in the presence of family members and admirers.

His son Rakesh Verma lit the funeral pyre.

Social distancing was ensured at the cremation which took place on the grounds of Mohanlal Degree College established by the late socialist leader.

Beni Prasad Verma, who was considered close to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away on Friday. He was 80.

The Rajya Sabha MP was not well for the past few days. He was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow, where he died around 7 pm, his son Rakesh Verma told PTI yesterday.

Verma was the telecom minister between 1996-1998 in then prime minister H D Deve Gowda's cabinet and was the steel minister in the Congress-led UPA government.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had reached the hospital after Verma's demise. Verma is survived by three sons and two daughters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)