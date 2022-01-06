After starring as the lead actor in 'Helmet', actor Aparshakti Khurana is now all set to headline a new project titled 'Berlin'. On Wednesday, production banner Zee Studios took to their Instagram page and gave netizens a few details about the project. Berlin: Aparshakti Khurana and Paatal Lok Actor Ishwak Singh to Star in Atul Sabharwal's Spy Thriller.

"We are excited to announce our new project #Berlin, a spy-thriller drama set to astound you all," the makers posted. Ishwak Singh will feature alongside Aparshakti in the film. Also, Atul Sabharwal will direct 'Berlin'.

Check Out Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)

Aparshakti, too, shared the news on his Instagram. "Silence speaks louder than words. Super excited for this one," he wrote. Apart from 'Berlin', Aparshakti also has 'Dhoka' in his kitty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)