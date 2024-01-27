Actors Karan Kundrra, Shalin Bhanot, Pooja Bhatt and Amruta Khanvilkar have entered the Bigg Boss 17 house in order to connect with the top five contestants in the finale week. The top five contestants of this season are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty. Bigg Boss 17 Trophy Revealed Ahead of Grand Finale Set To Take Place on January 28 (View Pic).

Breaking his own rules, Bigg Boss introduced senior journalist Dibang, along with renowned faces from previous seasons of the show. Dibang seized the opportunity to engage the guests, who were familiar with the dynamics of the game, in a discussion about the current contestants. They share their insights and advice, particularly focusing on the gameplay of the contestants they have come to support.

Check Out the Latest BB 17 Promo Here:

This special talk not only helped the contestants feel less isolated but also gave them important feedback that could change how they plan for the upcoming finale. Karan Kundrra offers his support and motivation to Munawar Faruqui, encouraging him, while Amruta Khanvilkar, a friend of Ankita Lokhande for 20 years, enters to provide emotional support and guidance to Ankita, specifically on handling situations with her in-laws post Bigg Boss.

Shalin Bhanot extended his support to Abhishek Kumar, emphasising the importance of mental health. He advises Abhishek to maintain self-control and stability outside the house. Pooja Bhatt appreciates and backs Mannara Chopra, referring to her as a champion. In a symbolic gesture, she crowns Mannara, acknowledging her resilience in the face of negativity and praising how she has emerged stronger from the challenges in the game. Bigg Boss 17 FINALE: Badshah Cheers for Munawar Faruqui, Says ‘He Will Win’- Watch Video.

Each interaction adds a personal touch and valuable advice to the contestants, highlighting the diverse forms of support they receive as they approach the culmination of the show. It airs on Colors and Jio Cinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2024 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).