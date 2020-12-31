Actor Gautam Gulati, known for TV shows Diya Aur Baati Hum and Kasamh Se, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The former Bigg Boss winner, who is currently in London, took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share his diagnosis. Tannaz Irani Recovers from COVID-19, Actress Reveals How Haldi Doodh and Vitamin C Supplements Helped Her

"COVID-19 Sucks," he captioned a picture, in which the actor appears to be resting in bed. According to a source close to the actor, Gulati, 33, is in quarantine in London. Nitya Mehra Opens up About Contracting COVID-19, Says Her Take on Unpaused Would’ve Been Same if She Caught It Before Filming [Latestly Exclusive – Watch Video]

Check Out Gautam Gulati's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐆𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐦 𝐆𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢 (@welcometogauthamcity)

However, it could not be ascertained whether he is at a hospital or home.

The actor will be seen next in Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)