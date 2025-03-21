Bihar, a state in the eastern part of India, is known for its rich cultural heritage, historical significance, and vibrant culinary traditions. Bihar Diwas, or Bihar Day, celebrates the formation of this state on March 22 every year. Bihar Diwas 2025 falls on Saturday. Authentic Bihari food is a delightful blend of flavours, techniques, and ingredients that reflect the region’s diverse agricultural produce and cultural influences. From hearty meals to delectable snacks and sweets, Bihari cuisine offers a gastronomic experience that is both unique and satisfying. Bihar Diwas 2025 Date, Theme, History and Significance: When Is Bihar Day? Know All About the Celebrations of the Day That Marks the Formation of Bihar in 1912.

Litti Chokha

Litti Chokha is arguably the most famous Bihari dish. Litti are round wheat flour dough balls stuffed with a spiced mixture of roasted gram flour (sattu) and baked over a coal or wood fire. They are traditionally served with Chokha, which is a mashed preparation of roasted eggplant, tomatoes, and potatoes mixed with mustard oil, garlic, green chillies, and coriander. The combination of smoky, spicy Litti with tangy, savoury Chokha creates a burst of flavours that is hard to resist.

Litti Chokha (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Dal Pitha

Dal Pitha is a traditional Bihari dumpling made with rice flour dough stuffed with a spicy lentil mixture. These dumplings are steamed and often served with a side of chutney or curry. They are similar to momos or dumplings found in other parts of India and Asia but have a distinct Bihari twist with the use of local spices and ingredients.

Dal Pitha (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Sattu Paratha

Sattu Paratha is a popular Bihari breakfast item. It is a stuffed flatbread made with a filling of sattu (roasted gram flour) mixed with spices like garlic, green chillies, and mustard oil. The paratha is cooked on a griddle with ghee, giving it a crispy texture and a rich, savoury flavour.

Sattu Paratha (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Kadhi Badi

Kadhi Badi is a traditional dish made with gram flour dumplings (badi) cooked in a spiced yoghurt sauce (kadhi). The kadhi is flavoured with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and asafoetida, giving it a tangy and aromatic taste. It is typically served with steamed rice.

Kadhi Badi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Thekua

Thekua is a popular sweet snack made with whole wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee. The dough is shaped into small discs and deep-fried until golden brown. Thekua is often prepared during festivals and is loved for its crunchy texture and rich, sweet flavour.

Thekua (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Anarsa

Anarsa is a traditional Bihari sweet made with rice flour, jaggery, and poppy seeds. The dough is shaped into small discs and deep-fried until they are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Anarsa is a festive delicacy, often prepared during Diwali.

Anarsa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Khaja

Khaja is a layered sweet snack made with refined flour and sugar, deep-fried to a crisp and then soaked in sugar syrup. This sweet treat has a flaky texture and a delightful sweetness, making it a popular choice during celebrations.

Khaja (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Bihari cuisine is a treasure trove of flavors and culinary traditions that reflect the rich cultural heritage of the region. From hearty main dishes like Litti Chokha to sweet delicacies like Anarsa, the diverse range of Bihari food offers something for every palate. Whether you are exploring the street food stalls of Patna or enjoying a traditional meal at home, the authentic flavours of Bihar are sure to leave a lasting impression.

