Patna, November 14: Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, said on Friday that he respects the people's verdict in Bihar but questioned whether employment will now remain a central issue, also remarking that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's views do not match those of the BJP. The NDA surpassed the majority mark after a high-turnout election that featured intense campaigning by both alliances. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "I respect the decision of the people of Bihar. Will the issue of employment remain now? Was this the mandate of the people? This was the responsibility of all of us."

He also remarked on the alliance dynamics, adding, "Nitish Kumar's views do not match with the BJP's views..." The remarks follow the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) emphatic win in the Bihar Assembly polls, as the alliance surpassed the majority mark of 122 seats required to form the government in the state. According to the latest figures, the NDA has secured 185 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has won 26 seats. According to the latest data, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party, securing 87 seats, followed by the Janata Dal (United), which has secured 81 seats. Rahul Gandhi Calls Bihar Result ‘Surprising’, to Continue Fiercer Battle for Constitution and Democracy.

From within the NDA, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also delivered a notable performance by winning 18 seats out of the 29 seats it contested. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has secured 5 seats, while Rashtriya Lok Morcha has secured 4 For the Mahagathbandha, RJD has secured 24 seats, while the Indian National Congress has so far managed to secure just six seats. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Bihar election has strengthened people's trust in the Election Commission as he backed the exercise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted in different states of the country by the Election Commission, stating that the youth of Bihar have "overwhelmingly supported voter list purification". Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Key Wins and Losses in High-Stakes Battle.

He took a dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and said this is the same Bihar that was once dominated by Maoist terror and voting used to end at 3 pm in the Naxal-affected areas. He said elections were also marked by violence. "This election has further strengthened the public trust in the Election Commission of India. The consistently high voter turnout over the past few years, the increased turnout by the deprived and the exploited, is a significant achievement for the Election Commission. This is the same Bihar that was once dominated by Maoist terror. Voting used to end at 3 pm in Naxal-affected areas. But in this election, people in Bihar have voted without fear, with enthusiasm and excitement," PM Modi said.

