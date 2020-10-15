The winners of the Billboard Music Awards 2020 were announced on Wednesday evening (local time) with American Singer Post Malone bagging nine awards. The Billboard award sweep by Post Malone includes two of the major awards - Top Artist and Top Male Artist. Priyanka Chopra Shares a Sweet Congratulatory Post For Jonas Brothers On Bagging Major Nominations At Billboard Music Awards 2020

Other winners according to the winner's list of E! News include Khalid, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X. Here's the complete list of winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2020 in the respective categories: - Garth Brooks to Receive Icon Award at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone (WINNER)

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (WINNER)

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Lover

Top Hot 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi, 'Someone You Loved'

Billie Eilish, 'bad guy'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road' (WINNER)

Lizzo, 'Truth Hurts'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, 'Senorita'

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers (WINNER)

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top New Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted)

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles (WINNER)

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone (WINNER)

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone (WINNER)

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo (WINNER)

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers (WINNER)

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BTS (WINNER)

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk (WINNER)

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid (WINNER)

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid (WINNER)

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyonce

Lizzo

Summer Walker (WINNER)

Top R&B Tour

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid (WINNER)

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone (WINNER)

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone (WINNER)

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B (WINNER)

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Post Malone (WINNER)

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs (WINNER)

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs (WINNER)

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris (WINNER)

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait (WINNER)

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco (WINNER)

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John (WINNER)

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Avicii

The Chainsmokers (WINNER)

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle (WINNER)

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West (WINNER)

Top Soundtrack

'Aladdin'

'Descendants 3'

'Frozen II' (WINNER)

'K-12' by Melanie Martinez

'The Dirt' by Motley Crue

Top R&B Album

Beyonce, Homecoming: The Live Album

Justin Bieber, Changes

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid Free, Spirit (WINNER)

Summer Walker, Over It

Top Rap Album

DaBaby, Kirk

Juice WRLD, Death Race For Love

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding (WINNER)

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Young Thug, So Much Fun

Top Country Album

Kane Brown, Experiment

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get (WINNER)

Maren Morris, Girl

Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

Top Rock Album

The Lumineers, III

Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind

Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

Tool, Fear Inoculum (WINNER)

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride

Top Latin Album

J Balvin & Bad Bunny, Oasis (WINNER)

Farruko, Gangalee

Maluma, 11:11

Romeo Santos, Utopia

Sech, Suenos

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Avicii, Tim

The Chainsmokers, World War Joy

Illenium, Ascend

Marshmello, Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set (WINNER)

Alan Walker, Different World

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Victory: Recorded Live

Casting Crowns, Only Jesus

Hillsong, United People

Skillet, Victorious

Kanye West, Jesus is King (WINNER)

Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin, Long Live Love

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers, Goshen

William McDowell, The Cry: A Live Worship Experience

Sunday Service Choir, Jesus Is Born

Kanye West, Jesus is King (WINNER)

Top Streaming Song

Chris Brown ft. Drake, 'No Guidance'

Billie Eilish, 'bad guy'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road' (WINNER)

Lil Tecca, 'Ran$om'

Post Malone & Swae Lee, 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'

Top Selling Song

Lewis Capaldi, 'Someone You Loved'

Billie Eilish, 'bad guy'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road' (WINNER)

Lizzo, 'Truth Hurts'

Blake Shelton, 'God's Country'

Top Radio Song

Lewis Capaldi, 'Someone You Loved'

Jonas Brothers, 'Sucker' (WINNER)

Khalid, 'Talk'

Lizzo, 'Truth Hurts'

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, 'I Don't Care'

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

Chris Brown ft. Drake, 'No Guidance'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, 'Senorita' (WINNER)

Post Malone & Swae Lee, 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, 'I Don't Care'

Top R&B Song

Chris Brown ft. Drake, 'No Guidance'

Doja Cat & Tyga, 'Juicy'

Khalid, 'Talk' (WINNER)

Lizzo, 'Good As Hell'

The Weeknd, 'Heartless'

Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road' (WINNER)

Lil Tecca, 'Ran$om'

Lizzo, 'Truth Hurts'

Post Malone & Swae Lee,'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'

Post Malone, 'Wow.'

Top Country Song

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, '10,000 Hours' (WINNER)

Maren Morris, 'The Bones'

Old Dominion, 'One Man Band'

Blake Shelton, 'God's Country'

Morgan Wallen, 'Whiskey Glasses'

Top Rock Song

Imagine Dragons, 'Bad Liar'

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker, 'I Think I'm Okay'

WINNER: Panic! At The Disco, 'Hey Look Ma, I Made It'

Twenty One Pilots, 'Chlorine'

Twenty One Pilots, 'The Hype'

Top Latin Song

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin, 'China'

Bad Bunny & Tainy, 'Callaita'

WINNER: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, 'Con Calma'

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny, 'No Me Conoce'

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, 'Otro Trago'

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin, 'Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)'

WINNER: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee, 'Close To Me'

Illenium & Jon Bellion, 'Good Things Fall Apart'

Kygo x Whitney Houston, 'Higher Love'

Marshmello ft. Chvrches, 'Here With Me'

Top Christian Song

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, 'Raise A Hallelujah'

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, 'Nobody'

Lauren Daigle, 'Rescue'

For King & Country, 'God Only Knows' (WINNER)

Kanye West, 'Follow God'

Top Gospel Song

Kirk Franklin, 'Love Theory'

Kanye West, 'Closed on Sunday'

Kanye West, 'Follow God' (WINNER)

Kanye West, 'On God'

Kanye West, 'Selah'

The Billboard Music Awards 2020 were hosted the third year in a row by musician Kelly Clarkson. He hosted the show this time from the comfort of Dolby Theatre in California's Los Angeles instead of Las Vegas, reported E! News.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)