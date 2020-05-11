BJP Leader Among 70 Booked for Lockdown Violation in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, May 10 (PTI) A BJP leader and 69 others were booked for the violation of the coronavirus lockdown after they held a panchayat to resolve a dispute between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer Amit Saxena told mediapersons that district BJP cooperative cell chief Somvir Singh and 69 others had held the panchayat at Dakhodi village under the Thanabhawan police.

They have been booked under Section 188 of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

