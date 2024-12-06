Mumbai December 6: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kalidas Kolambkar on Friday took oath as a pro-term speaker in Maharashtra. Kolambkar is a nine-term MLA and represents the Wadala constituency in Mumbai in the Maharashtra assembly. The BJP MLA took oath in the Maharashtra Raj Bhawan administered by the state governor CP Radhakrishnan in the presence of the newly elected Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier today, while speaking to ANI, Kolambkar said "I have received a message from the government to take oath as the pro-term speaker of the Maharashtra assembly. The Chief Minister and the deputy CM will decide on the cabinet ministers." Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare dismissed the rumours of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde being angry about Devendra Fadnavis being chosen as the Chief Minister and said that all support has been given by the party. BJP Leader Kalidas Kolambkar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Assembly Protem Speaker at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai (Watch Video).

"Yesterday, the swearing took place and we are working on deciding the expansion of the cabinet also. The session is scheduled for the 17th and everyone will take oath before that. The discussion of the parties is also ongoing... Neither is Eknath Shinde angry nor is Shiv Sena, if he was angry, why would he come to the oath taking ceremony? This is all fake news.. we have given our full support.... He is working on taking Maharashtra ahead and has said that work will be done in solidarity to take the state forward...," Waghmare said speaking to ANI.

Further, he stated that the opposition and Sanjay Raut did not have any work and were only cursing them. "Sanjay Raut and the opposition have no other work.. they are just abusing us. If they do not improve, then we will also be provoked. If in any region Congress does not come to rule for 10 years, that means their rule has finished. I have stayed in Congress myself.. and it has ended in several states... and is also ending in Maharashtra.." he added. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assumes Office After Taking Oath as Chief Minister for 3rd Time.

Kalidas Kolambkar Takes Oath as Pro-term Speaker

#WATCH | Mumbai: BJP leader Kalidas Kolambkar takes oath as the Maharashtra Assembly Protem Speaker at Maharashtra Raj Bhawan administered by state Governor CP Radhakrishnan in the presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. pic.twitter.com/IHSA6Ube6z — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

