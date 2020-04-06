BJP Mahila Morcha Member in UP Suspended for Indiscipline

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday suspended Manju Tiwari, president of Balrampur unit of BJP Mahila Morcha, for indiscipline.She has been booked for firing in the air at around 9 pm yesterday."I saw the entire city illuminating with candles and earthen lamps. I felt like it was Diwali and fired in the air out of jubilation. I accept my mistake and apologise for it," the leader said.The entire country had risen to the occasion in unison on Sunday night in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to switch off lights of houses at 9 PM for 9 minutes and just light candles/diyas, to mark the fight against the coronavirus. (ANI)

