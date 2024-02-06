Black on Netflix: Rani Mukerji on Film’s OTT Release, ‘Hugely Gratifying to See Movie Receiving So Much Love’

Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's celebrated film, Black, recently made its debut on OTT platform Netflix to commemorate its 19th anniversary. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film continues to captivate audiences even nearly 20 years after its original release, garnering significant love and appreciation on its digital journey. Rani Mukerji expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming response, stating that it's immensely gratifying to witness the continued affection for Black even after almost two decades, particularly with its OTT release.

Agency News ANI| Feb 06, 2024 04:58 PM IST
Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Rani Mukerji's iconic film recently marked its debut on OTT. The digital journey of Black kickstarted on February 4 on Netflix to mark 19 years of the film, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Interestingly, it's been almost 20 years since the film was released and to date, it is being loved by moviegoers. On witnessing the audience's love for Black on OTT, Rani said, "It is overwhelming and hugely gratifying to see that Black is receiving so much love from the audience even after 19 years, with its OTT release. The film holds a very special place in my filmography. The experience of working with legendary Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and being directed by my favourite filmmaker of all times, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is something that will stay with me forever." Rani Mukerji Has Expressed Her Goal to Accurately Portray Women in Hindi Cinema.

She added, "I am glad that the film is out on Netflix, and all those who missed watching The Magic of Black in theatres when it was released 19 years ago will be able

