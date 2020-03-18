Blaise Matuidi 'positive' and 'strong' After Being Diagnosed with Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Juventus' Blaise Matuidi said that he is 'positive' and 'strong' despite being diagnosed with coronavirus. "I am positive. Usually I love to think that I am positive because I am a person who tries to radiate good feelings around him, my family, my friends and my companions," Matuidi wrote the message on Instagram."Today I remain positive. I am an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, aware that I have the privilege of being a professional footballer and therefore benefit from regular and excellent health monitoring. If I hadn't been, I might never have known I was. I am positive, I am strong, my morale is as high as that of my family," he added.Juventus confirmed the news on Tuesday (local time) and said that the French international is in voluntary isolation since March 11."Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-COVID-19. The player, as of Wednesday, March 11, has been in home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime. He is well and is asymptomatic," Juventus had said in an official statement.Matuidi then thanked his fans for their messages."I am positive, we will collectively come out stronger from this test, which will teach us to get to know each other better, to be more supportive, more generous, better," he said."I thank all of you for your messages of friendship and support. We remain disciplined and united so that we can soon go back to pampering our children, hugging our parents, shaking hands with our brothers and sisters and celebrating the goals with our companions. I'm positive, we'll do it," Matuidi added. (ANI)

