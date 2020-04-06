BMC Arranges Temporary Shelters for 5,000 People in Goregaon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged temporary shelters for 5,000 people at Bombay Exhibition center Nesco amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, a BMC official said on Monday.The shelter is available for migrant workers and homeless people in Goregaon.There are two halls in this shelter home, one hall can easily accommodate 3,000 men and the second can accommodate around 2,000 women."The BMC has made this arrangement for 5,000 people who are homeless. We have two halls; one hall can accommodate 3,000 men and the other one is for women. It can accommodate 2,000 women," a BMC official told ANI requesting anonimity."All basic necessities are available here. At first, doctors will do a medical check-up, thereafter registration will be done for the entry to the shelter homes," he added. (ANI)

