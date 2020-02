Khurda (Odisha) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): A boat carrying 25 people aboard capsized in Chilika Lake in Odisha's Khurda district on Sunday.The vessel was returning from Kalijai when the incident took place.All 25 people were rescued and admitted to a hospital in Balugaon.Two persons have been referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. (ANI)

