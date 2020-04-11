Bollywood Beauties Katrina, Sonam Turn Chef

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Putting their leisure time to good use, Bollywood beauties Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned chef on Friday and tried a hand at cooking.While Katrina was seen cooking with her sister Isabelle Kaif, Sonam was seen cooking all by herself in the kitchen of her Delhi house. Both the actors took to Instagram to flaunt their cooking skills on the platform.The 'Bharat' actor posted a video and a picture from her cooking moments. While in the picture the two sisters are seen posing, the video focuses on the oddly-shaped pancake that they tried making."We're not sure what it is either .... we'll let u know when we do," Katrina captioned the post.While the 36-year-old actor is seen wearing an apron and the chef hat, her sister is seen wearing only the apron.'Delhi 6' actor Sonam Kapoor on the other hand posted a picture of herself while in the process of cooking a chocolate walnut cake.As the coronavirus outbreak has shuttered the entertainment industry of the country, all Bollywood celebrities are currently practicing staying indoors.The country's total coronavirus cases rose to 6,412 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these, 5,709 are active COVID-19 cases, and 503 patients have recovered. (ANI)

