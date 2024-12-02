Actor Boman Irani celebrates his 65th birthday today. On this special occasion, his son, actor Kayoze Irani, shared a series of throwback photos capturing precious family moments with the celebrated star. Taking to Instagram, Kayoze posted a carousel of photos and videos. Among them, one featured Boman playing the guitar, posing with his wife and children, and enjoying quality time with Kayoze. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’: Farah Khan and Boman Irani’s Hilarious Film Offer to Amitabh Bachchan - ‘Jab Tak Bachchan’.

In one of the nostalgic images, Boman is seated on a chair while his two sons, Kayoze and Danesh Irani, stand on either side. His wife, Zenobia Irani, stands behind him with one hand resting on his shoulder. Along with these heartwarming photos, Kayoze also shared a video of a small jam session between father and son. Wishing his father a happy birthday on Instagram, Kayoze wrote, "Happy Birthday Bob @boman_irani."

Kayoze Irani Shares Heartwarming Family Moments and Birthday Wishes for His Father

Boman Irani is one of the most popular actors in Hindi cinema and has featured in several box-office superhits. Some of his notable films include Munna Bhai MBBS, Don, 3 Idiots, Happy New Year, Uunchai, PK, Housefull franchise and Dunki.

Boman Irani made his directorial debut with the film The Mehta Boys. He recently shared his journey of creating the film during its screening at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

"This movie was given to me by Sujoy Ghosh 10 years ago. He gave me one line for the picture, which was the beginning of the story. Then I started writing. I said I will direct it. He gave me a one-liner," Boman revealed.

The Mehta Boys stars Shreya Chaudhary and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles, and Boman plays a father who navigates the emotional complexities of his relationship with his son. ‘The Mehta Boys’: Boman Irani Honoured With SAFA Award for His Acclaimed Directorial Debut.

The Mehta Boys is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video soon.