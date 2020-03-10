Border with Myanmar Closed to Prevent Coronavirus Spread, Tweets Manipur CM

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said that the international border with Myanmar has been closed as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus."As a precautionary measure of transmission of Coronavirus /COVID-19, the international border with Myanmar has been closed including gate no 1 and 2 in Moreh until further orders," Singh said in a tweet along with a picture of the official order.According to the order issued on March 9, 2020, the Manipur government has prohibited the movement of people across the border and thereby closed the gates along the border until further orders."Concerned authorities, including district magistrates, IGAR(S), Assistant Commissioner/Imphal Customs Division, State police are instructed to take necessary action immediately, including keeping the concerned gates closed," the order read.This comes as several cases of the deadly COVID-19, a new virus of the coronavirus family, have spread in various countries across the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)