Brasilia, July 26: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced that he has tested negative for the COVID-19, more than two weeks after he was first diagnosed on July 7.

The coronaviruss-sceptic President made the announcement on Saturday via social media, where he posted a photo in which he is seen having breakfast at the Alvorada Palace, the presidential residence in Brasilia, reports Xinhua news agency. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil President, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Makes Announcement on Live TV.

In the photo, he appeared with a box of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug he credited for his recovery despite a lack of scientific evidence about its effectiveness.

Bolsonaro announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 7, and he thereafter went into isolation at Alvorada Palace while recovering from the disease.

According to official information, Bolsonaro underwent four COVID-19 tests in 18 days and tested positive thrice.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world.

As of Sunday, the country registered a total of 2,394,513 infections and 86,449 deaths.

Despite the rising numbers, Bolsonaro has argued that regional lockdowns were having a more damaging effect on the economy than the virus itself, and accused the media of spreading panic and paranoia.

