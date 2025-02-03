New Delhi, February 3: A political uproar has erupted in both the Lower House and Upper House of the Parliament disrupting the proceedings on the second day of the Budget Session. Opposition MPs were continuously raising slogans against the government over several issues including the issue of the Mahakumbh stampede incident. Slamming the opposition members, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "People of India elected you as MPs not for breaking tables, for sloganeering and disturbing House proceedings, but to hold discussions."

During the Question Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla questioned the Opposition members saying, "Have the people of India elected you as MPs for sloganeering and disturbing House proceedings?" Meanwhile, the proceedings for the Day 2 has also began in the Rajya Sabha. During the proceedings, entire opposition party MPs walked out from Rajya Sabha over the issue of Mahakumbh stampede incident. Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: Joint Parliamentary Committee Report on Waqf Bill To Be Tabled by Jagdambika Pal in Lok Sabha Today.

A stampede incident occurred at the Mahakumbh Mela on the second Shahi Snan on the occasion of Mouni Amawasya which claimed at least 30 lives and around 60 individuals were injured in the incident. Several opposition leaders had raised their concerns over the government's handling of the stampede during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual.

However, following the incident, a three-member judicial commission was formed to investigate the stampede that occurred during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual. The commission has been tasked with examining the causes and circumstances that led to the stampede and will also provide recommendations to prevent such incidents in future. The investigation report must be submitted within one month of the commission's formation. India Will Fulfil Aim of Viksit Bharat, Budget Session Will Give New Energy and Hope to Nation, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The budget session of the Parliament commenced on Friday (January 31) with the joint address of President Droupadi Murmu. The first part of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the two Houses will again meet on March 10 after recess with the session concluding on April 4.

