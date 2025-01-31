New Delhi, January 31: Ahead of the start of the Budget Session on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will fulfil its aim of Viksit Bharat and this Budget Session will give new energy and hope to the nation. In his customary address to the media before the beginning of a new session, PM Modi said, "Ahead of the Budget Session, I bow down to Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.." Reminiscing the Maha Lakshmi mantra, PM Modi said that he prays to the Goddess to have special blessings on the poor and the middle class.

"I pray that Maa Lakshmi continues to bless the poor and middle class of our country." He said that it is a matter of great pride for the country and the whole world that India completed 75 years as a democratic nation. India has established itself well on the global pedestal. Budget Session 2025-2026: PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Arrive in Parliament (Watch Video).

PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Beginning of Budget Session 2025

#WATCH | PM Modi says, "In this budget session, all MPs will contribute to strengthening Viksit Bharat, especially the young MPs, since it is a golden opportunity for them. They will be witness to the Viksit Bharat... I hope that we will stand up to the hopes and expectations of… pic.twitter.com/2s9VHJnrLp — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025

The PM said, "This is the first complete budget of my third term. I can confidently say that in 2047, when India will complete 100 years of Independence, India will fulfil its aim of Viksit Bharat and this budget will give new energy and hope to the nation.. and the 140 crore people will fulfil this vow."

"In our third term, we are committed to all-round development ...we are in mission mode. Innovation, inclusion and investment -- this is the roadmap of our economic development. In this session, several historic bills will be discussed, and a lot of discussion will happen...Reform, perform and transform.. the Centre and state will work together and bring transformation. Ours is a youth-full nation, and those who are 25-26 years old today, will be the beneficiaries of Vikshit Bharat and when they are 45-46 years old they will see the benefits..." Budget Session 2025-26 To Commence Today; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Economic Survey in Parliament.

The Prime Minister said, "In this budget session, all MPs will contribute to strengthening Viksit Bharat, especially the young MPs since it is a golden opportunity for them. They will be witness to the Viksit Bharat... I hope that we will stand up to the hopes and expectations of people..."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2025 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).