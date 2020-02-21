Business Brief MSME Ministry Conducting National Level Awareness Programme

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on Friday said it has launched a national level awareness programme from February 17 to 28.

The main objective of the programme is to spread awareness about the schemes and activities undertaken by the ministry and its attached organisations, according to an official statement.

A total of 126 field offices of the ministry and its organisations are conducting the awareness programmes across the country to disseminate information amongst students of colleges and educational institutes.

"During the fortnight awareness drive will be conducted in more than 600 colleges covering almost 60,000 students from all parts of the country," it added. PTI

