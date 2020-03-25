Business Brief Stanza Living Announces Employee Contingency Fund

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Student and working professional accomodation facilitator Stanza Living on Wednesday said it has set up a dedicated employee contingency fund which is based on voluntary contribution from employees for treatment of personnel infected by coronavirus.

"Employees of the company across more than 10 cities have come forward to pledge a part of their salaries to the fund, with the co-founders pledging 50 per cent contribution to the fund collection," the company said in a statement.

It claimed to have collected Rs 10 lakh till date under the initiative.

This dedicated fund has been set-up to cover basic medical expenses for any employee in need, in the unfortunate incidence of contraction of covid-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)