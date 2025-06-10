VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 10: A new wave of changemakers is reshaping industries and inspiring communities across India and beyond. From tech innovation and education reform to event mastery and global entrepreneurship, these ten trailblazers are leaving a lasting impact.

Also Read | Paris School Stabbing: 15-Year-Old Student Stabs School Employee to Death During Bag Check; Emmanuel Macron Condemns 'Senseless' Violence.

Naresh Vanvari , Co-Founder, Shaavi Events & SNC Holidays

Naresh Vanvari, co-founder of Shaavi Events and SNC Holidays, is a seasoned entrepreneur with expertise in organizational development. Under his leadership, both companies have achieved significant milestones through bootstrapping. Naresh emphasizes the importance of resilience, creativity, and meticulousness in the MICE, weddings, and events management industry. Shaavi Events has successfully managed large-scale gatherings, including prestigious conferences and exhibitions, while adhering to strict budgets and timelines. Much of this success is attributed to his dedicated team and his wife, Bhavna Vanvari, who plays a crucial role in event design and decor, blending heritage with modern technology to exceed client expectations.

Also Read | ChatGPT Down: OpenAI Chatbot Suffers Global Outage Including in India, Company Says 'We Are Investigating'.

Roshan Shaji , Founder , DanRosh Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd , CTO WebWeavers.Tech

Roshan Shaji, founder of DanRosh Tech solutions, EcoCart.co.in ,Webweavers.tech, is a purpose-driven entrepreneur and technology chief at IBN Solutions--an emerging business network--renowned for pioneering branding tech solutions that bridge small-scale and large-scale enterprises. As a distinguished alumnus of CET , Roshan brings academic rigor and technical expertise to his ventures. EcoCart.co.in promotes sustainable living by linking consumers with eco-friendly products and local artisans, while Webweavers.tech, co-led with Slovenian CEO Dan Laye, delivers cutting-edge web development and digital marketing strategies. His journey, from grassroots collaboration to global innovation, underscores a commitment to merging design with functionality. At IBN Solutions, Roshan's tech-driven initiatives empower businesses to stay relevant, fostering a socially impactful ecosystem where scalable growth meets real-world societal betterment.

Dr. Karandeep Singh, Founder & CEO, Kingbourne International & R.O.A.R. Rafa Online Academy of Rhythm

Dr. Karandeep Singh, a decorated Army veteran and Sena Medal awardee, is a globally recognized edupreneur reshaping the future of learning. A TEDx speaker, UN SDG Ambassador, and Forbes-featured innovator, he has pioneered AI-driven education and concepts like 'Forest Education.' With academic roots in Oxford, Cambridge, and Kyoto University, Dr. Singh now leads transformative MBA and EdTech initiatives across India and the UK. Honoured as the "Visionary Entrepreneur of 2024" by The Times of India, he continues to inspire global education reform and next-generation leadership.

Vatsal Gaudani, Founder, Vatsal Exports LLP

Vatsal Gaudani, founder of Vatsal Exports LLP, leads one of India's fastest-growing textile firms, with around Rs221.36 crore turnover and exports to 22+ countries. Based in Gujarat, the company specializes in cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, and garments, driven by cutting-edge infrastructure and 16% YoY growth. Featured in Forbes, Economic Times, and 35 Under 35, Vatsal has represented India globally in Barcelona, Melbourne, and France. Through his fashion venture Future Sage, he's redefining men's style while championing innovation, sustainability, and global impact in modern Indian entrepreneurship.

Sarvodaya Pratap Singh , Founder , Uday Raj Film Productions

Uday Raj Film Productions, founded by Er. Sarvodaya Pratap Singh, an IERT Prayagraj alumnus, is a leading name in Uttar Pradesh's film and advertising industry. Led by CEO Mrs. Akanksha Singh, the company excels in high-quality content creation, with a niche in medical video production for hospitals and healthcare professionals. Recognized as the highest-rated production house in Film City and listed under MSME Udyam, it has successfully executed multiple government projects. With over a decade of combined expertise, the firm continues to set industry benchmarks in creative, impactful visual storytelling.

Praveen Mosuganti, Founder,Rebelz School of Bartending & Events

Praveen Mosuganti, founder of Rebelz School of Bartending and Rebelz Events and Promotions Pvt. Ltd., is a master trainer and professional mixologist with over 15 years of industry experience. Having represented India at the 21st Asia Pacific Cocktail Competition in Singapore, he brings global expertise to bartending education and event services. Rebelz was founded to elevate bartending standards in India, offering top-tier training and creative cocktail experiences. Collaborating with leading hotels, celebrities, and beverage brands, Praveen champions the philosophy: "Love what you do and do what you love," turning passion into excellence.

UKD, Percussionist, Live Performer

Ujwal Kumar Dey, popularly known as UKD on Percussions, is a versatile Indian percussionist with over 2,000 live performances and expertise in nearly 20 instruments. Trained in the Farrukhabad Gharana, he fuses Indian classical, Afro-techno, and Bollywood rhythms into high-energy, immersive acts. A crowd-puller at college fests and major music events like Sunburn, he has also been featured on Colors of Youth. Beyond the stage, UKD is a skilled digital marketer and spiritualist, bringing focus, energy, and artistry to every performance.

Kamalakar Devaki , Founder & CEO, Sandlogic

Kamalakar Devaki, Founder and CEO of SandLogic, is a trailblazer in AI innovation, recognized among the most inspiring leaders of 2025. Under his leadership, SandLogic has launched Lingo, an advanced NLP and speech analytics platform, and the Shakti LLM series, enabling domain-specific intelligence in real-time and edge environments. Their cutting-edge ExSLerate AI chip delivers high performance with ultra-low power consumption. Kamalakar's visionary approach is redefining intelligent automation across sectors, positioning SandLogic as a globally recognized force in the AI landscape. Shanu jha , Chief Technologist, Verismart.ai

Shanu Jha is a core technologist and founding team member at verismart.ai, a decentralized identity & Data platform serving over 580 million users with partnership of large enterprises & platforms to protect user privacy. He leads product vision for DigiPass, an AI-driven access management system used in government and institutional infrastructure as a PAAS. Shanu also helped shape DolphinChat.ai, a scalable conversational AI platform adopted across industries. With deep expertise in AI, blockchain and secure system design, he is dedicated to creating privacy-first digital products that deliver real-world impact through strong data protection and seamless user experiences. Dr. Vassundara Nattes , Entrepreneur & Founder, Aelius Solutions Pvt Ltd

Dr. Vassundara Nattes is a first-generation tech entrepreneur and founder of Aelius City HR Solutions (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., established in 2018. Hailing from Erode, Tamil Nadu, and a rank holder from Anna University, Chennai, she has over 16 years of industry experience. Her rise from modest beginnings to becoming a prominent business leader reflects her resilience, vision, and innovation. Dr. Nattes is on the path to joining India's top 100 wealthiest individuals, with her journey marked by excellence in entrepreneurship, deep cultural roots, and impactful societal contributions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)