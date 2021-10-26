New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI/Mediawire): When it comes to board exams, then every student is getting anxious. Only a few days are left for the exams, and everyone wants to conquer their exam.

Let's suppose you have only 20 days left starting from now on. Then how will you utilize these 20 days to score maximum? So, if you are the one who is also waiting for such a master-stroke, then you have landed at the apt page. By going through further, you can easily analyse that how you can conquer subjects like Maths, Science, and Social Science, which seem to be difficult at first glance.

So, let's get started!!

Strategy to conquer in Maths Exam

1. Focus on high weightage chapters

The weightage of every chapter is released by the CBSE board, and you must adhere to that weightage. By thoroughly analyzing the weightage, you can easily see that which chapter has how much weightage. And based upon the weightage, you should focus on the chapters that have higher weightage as compared to the others.

For Maths, the overall marks distribution accounts for a total of 50 marks, but you need to attempt for 40 marks. And the section in which you will get to choose the question will be mentioned in the question paper. You need to put more focus on Coordinate geometry, Trigonometry, Real Numbers, and Triangles chapter in the first place. These chapters will carry a major portion of 32 marks for your final exam, and moreover, they even have chances of making mistakes.

While preparing for these chapters, make sure you devote 13 to 14/20 days for these chapters. After doing these chapters, you can move to Linear equations, Polynomials, Area Related to Circle, and Probability. They can be easily covered in the rest 7 days that you are left with. Among these chapters, linear equations can take a time of two days; otherwise rest other chapters can be done in 2-3 hours of duration.

2. Practice selected NCERT questions, an MCQ question bank, and PYQs

As of now, only a few days are left for the board exams so you can't start anything from scratch. If you think that you will solve every single question of NCERT, then you are on the wrong track. This is the crucial time in which you need to practice only a limited number of questions.

Particularly for Maths, select 3-4 questions from the end of the exercise and 2-3 questions from the beginning of the exercise. As the last questions of the exercise are a bit difficult as compared to the initial ones. So, if you are able to solve the questions that you selected, then you are 99% through with the preparation.

Besides that, you can't leave the question banks and previous year questions for scoring well. This will not only make you familiar with the exam pattern, but the previous year 1-2 mark question can even be there in the MCQ format. So, you should never leave them. Moreover, now there is no time that you can leave them for a later stage. As soon as you complete a chapter, do its MCQ questions at that time only.

Note: Never miss out on big questions by spending humungous time on solving short questions only, as this can decrease your overall score!

Like-wise, we may work out an in-depth exam plan for Social Science Subject too.

Strategy to conquer in Science Exam

1. Dive Smart Into Syllabus

There is no reduction in chapters- "Chemical Reactions and Equations", "Acids, Bases, And Salts". In the chapter "Metal and Non-metal", the part (occurrence of metals- Page no.48) is removed. In the chapter "Life Processes", there is no reduction. In the chapter "Light", Mirrors and Lenses Formula Derivations are removed. In the chapter "Human Eye and Colourful World", the Human Eye section is removed.

1. Notes for last-minute revisions

In the last few days, you are not going to make the notes from scratch. So, you must be having good revision notes that must be detailed enough that after reading them, you don't have any need for going through NCERT. These notes will help you revise your formulas and other important concepts in a single place. But, don't start making notes these days, as this will create chaos. If you don't have your handwritten notes, then you can even get them with some good books that will make your task easier.

2. Do NCERT in-text activities and questions

While studying through the NCERT of Science, students generally leave in-text activities that are present while reading the chapter in those blue boxes. At this time, you are going to face the MCQ-based exam, so you can't even risk that, and you should properly go through them for scoring high. The questions from those activities are even present in the sample papers, so you can't leave them at any cost.

3. Do NCERT back exercise questions

To score well in your science exam, you need to do every single back question of NCERT that is present in the book. You can't leave any of those questions as they are very important from an examination point of view.

4. Practice objective questions of exemplar and previous year questions

You also get the Science exemplar books from where you can do the MCQ-based questions. Even if you don't have an exemplar, then also you can easily download it online and practice MCQ-based questions from it. You can even get the straightforward question from that exemplar in your exam. Moreover, you can even get the solutions to these exemplars online.

You should also see 1-2 marks questions of the previous 10 years because they have a high chance to come to the MCQ format this year.

5. Go through the official CBSE sample paper and practice sample papers

CBSE had already released their official sample paper with solutions. So, you can't miss upon that sample paper, and you need to practice that well. It will give you a true idea of the pattern and the difficulty level of the questions that you will face on the day of the exam.

Besides that, try to solve as many sample papers as they come your way. You can even get the Oswaal Sample Papers that are dedicatedly designed for this purpose. When you practice a great pool of questions from these sample papers, then you will be well-versed with the paper pattern and your preparation.

6. Convert notes to one-pager

When you are studying from your notes during these last 20 days, then try to assimilate those notes in the form of a one-pager while revising. When you can convert those notes in the form of a one-pager, then you can easily see how much you know and how handy this single page can come to you when you want to revise a chapter. This will help you gain confidence in your preparation level.

Bottom Line

These are some of the most phenomenal strategies that can help you excel in your term 1 board exams. Besides this master-stroke, you need to be confident and self-motivated for your preparation.

Practice is the ultimate key that can give you a true jest of the board exam. You can even grab the Oswaal Sample papers to give a new edge to your preparation. All the sample papers are exclusively designed to help you through your board exams. Moreover, you will encounter all the typologies in this book that you can face on the day of the exam.

So, what are you waiting for? Hurry up!! And grab your sample papers to make the most out of these 20 days. All the Best!!

