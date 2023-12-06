Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 6 (ANI): Gujarat is gearing up for the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024, themed 'Gateway to the Future,' under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The summit, scheduled for January 2024, has already garnered significant international support with 16 partner countries and 14 partner organizations confirmed.

Also Read | Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G Launched in Italy: Check Specifications, Features and Other Details Here.

The 16 partner countries contributing to the success of VGGS 2024 include Japan, Finland, Morocco, the Republic of Korea, Mozambique, Estonia, UAE, Australia, the UK, Netherlands, Norway, Nepal, Thailand, Bangladesh, Germany, and Egypt.

These countries are pivotal in enhancing bilateral relations and fostering collaboration, trade, and investment opportunities.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Drunk Man Pushes Cousin out of Speeding Car on Bhopal-Gwalior Highway With Seat Belt On, Drags Him to Death for 25 Km; Accused and His Friend Arrested.

Equally important are the 14 partner organizations that have committed to supporting the summit. These organizations include the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM India), Canada India Foundation, EPIC India-University of Chicago, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Indo-Canadian Chamber of Commerce (ICCC), Indo-African Chamber of Commerce & Industry, International Solar Alliance, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO), The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India, UAE India Business Council, US India Business Council (USIBC), US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), and the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM).

Partner countries and organizations play a crucial role in promoting VGGS through various platforms, contributing to high-profile representation and fostering socio-economic and cultural collaborations.

Their active participation in Sectoral & Country Seminars aligns with the summit's overarching vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

VGGS 2024 aims to attract investments in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, e-mobility, renewable energy, and FinTech.

The summit provides an effective platform for these sectors to showcase opportunities, innovations, and collaborations on a global stage.

Over the last nine editions, partner countries and organizations have played a pivotal role in the success of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summits.

Their continuous support has led to stimulating responses, creating an environment conducive to collaboration and growth.

As the preparations for VGGS 2024 gain momentum, the confirmed participation of partner countries and organizations sets a positive tone for the summit's success.

The international collaboration expected at the summit aligns with the broader vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, showcasing Gujarat as a 'Gateway to the Future.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)