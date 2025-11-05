VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: The two-day 17th GRIHA Summit, hosted by GRIHA Council, successfully concluded with the Valedictory Session and Award Evening, marking the end and a new beginning of an inspiring series of discussions, collaborations, and recognitions under the theme 'Innovate to Act for a Climate Resilient World.'

Over the course of the 2-day Summit, thought leaders, policymakers, and sustainability practitioners from India and abroad convened to deliberate on advancing innovation-led action for a climate-resilient future.

The second day featured thought-provoking sessions that explored the role of education in fostering climate literacy, innovations transforming urban resilience, circular economy solutions for waste management, and approaches to tackling air pollution through sustainable design.

The discussions also highlighted how cross-sector collaborations and public advocacy can translate climate awareness into impactful action, reinforcing the importance of shared responsibility in driving sustainability.

In her Opening Address, Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI and President, GRIHA Council, remarked "As we look to the road ahead leading to COP30 in Belem, Brazil, the conversations and partnerships forged at the 17th GRIHA Summit must take on even greater significance. The theme of this year's Summit -- "Innovate to Act for a Climate Resilient World" could not be more timely. It encapsulates the intent of the evolving climate discourse i.e. innovation must be purpose-driven aligned with our social and environmental realities; resilience must be designed in not added as an afterthought and collaboration are non-negotiable."

Mr. Sanjay Seth, Vice President & CEO, GRIHA Council and Senior Director, Sustainable Infrastructure Programme, TERI, stated "The strength of the GRIHA Summit lies in the unity of diverse voices coming together to translate ideas into impact, and aspirations into tangible outcomes. It stands as a testament to the power of collective innovation where vision can meet action to pave the way for a climate-resilient world. Each session, discussion, and partnership at this 17th Summit reinforces a simple truth that sustainability is not an endpoint, but a continual journey shaped by knowledge, collaboration, and conviction."

Mr. Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman and Managing Director, HUDCO, in his Special Remarks, highlighted, "Innovate to Act for a Climate Resilient World," resonates strongly with India's sustainable development vision and aligns closely with Sustainable Development Goal 13 on Climate Action. He shared about the close collaboration between HUDCO and GRIHA Council in mainstreaming sustainability within India's built environment. He noted that HUDCO's financing strategies and GRIHA's green rating systems work in tandem to promote low-carbon, inclusive, and climate-resilient projects."

The evening also featured a Special Address by 'Guest of Honour' Mr. Gulshan Grover, acclaimed national and international film personality, who said, "Innovation and action are essential not only in cinema but also in shaping a liveable world. Sustainability is everyone's responsibility from policymakers to citizens and demands integrating eco-conscious choices into everyday life. Appreciating GRIHA Council's efforts in mainstreaming sustainability across India's built environment, he urged all stakeholders to make sustainability their "everyday script,". He stressed "GRIHA should be mandated for all projects to ensure that future generations inherit a greener, cleaner, and more resilient world."

The Summit also featured interactive exhibition zones that offered participants a first-hand experience of emerging innovations shaping sustainable construction and design. These exhibits reflected the Council's continued emphasis on bridging innovation, education, and practical implementation in sustainability.

A full-scale Building-Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) facade demonstration showcased the seamless integration of renewable energy into architectural systems, while the Nirmaan Architectural Design Competition Gallery displayed creative student-led projects that reimagined climate-responsive and adaptive architecture.

The valedictory session witnessed the GRIHA Felicitation Ceremony, where projects that achieved GRIHA 3-Star and winners of the GRIHA Exemplary Awards were honoured for their outstanding performance in sustainability and resource efficiency. The recognition celebrated organizations and teams who have demonstrated leadership in environmental stewardship and innovation in the built environment.

With two days of meaningful exchanges, innovative showcases, and recognition of excellence, the 17th GRIHA Summit reaffirmed the collective resolve to translate ideas into impactful actions -- advancing India's journey toward a climate-resilient and sustainable future.

GRIHA Council extended its heartfelt gratitude to all its esteemed government, industry and academia partners whose collaboration made the 17th GRIHA Summit a grand success. Their commitment to advancing sustainability and innovation in the built environment played a pivotal role in shaping the discourse and impact of this year's Summit.

ABOUT GRIHA COUNCIL:

GRIHA, recognized as India's own rating system for sustainable habitats, was jointly developed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

GRIHA Council evaluates the environmental performance of a building holistically over its entire life cycle, thereby providing a definitive standard for green buildings and sustainable habitats. The Government of India has recognized 'GRIHA' as an indigenous tool to evaluate Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction from habitats under its obligations to mitigate climate change as contained in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) documentation submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). India, in its fourth biennial report submitted to the UNFCCC, has recognised GRIHA as India's own national rating system for green buildings.

For more information on 17th GRIHA Summit, visit: https://www.grihaindia.org/grihasummit/

