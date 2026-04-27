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Agency News Agency News Business News | 18startup Helped 100+ Founders Secure Funding and Incubation Across India Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 27: It usually starts with a simple idea, something you believe in. But somewhere between thinking and doing, most people get stuck. That's where 18startup began.Over the past two years, 18startup has been quietly building a space for early-stage founders to move from ideas to execution. What started with its first cohort in Goa has now evolved into a community-driven platform supporting founders across different stages of their journey.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 27: It usually starts with a simple idea, something you believe in. But somewhere between thinking and doing, most people get stuck. That's where 18startup began. Over the past two years, 18startup has been quietly building a space for early-stage founders to move from ideas to execution. What started with its first cohort in Goa has now evolved into a community-driven platform supporting founders across different stages of their journey.

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The problem wasn't a lack of ideas; it was the lack of clarity among the founders on what to do next. Most founders are product-driven rather than market-driven. That insight became the foundation of 18startup.

Since then, the platform has conducted 20+ cohorts and organized 50+ workshops, working with over 3,000 founders across India. The focus has remained consistent: helping founders gain clarity, take meaningful steps forward, and become investable.

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Some founders join with just an idea and leave with a working MVP. Others come in with early products and move towards revenue. And for those already generating traction, the platform helps bring structure, direction, and a roadmap for funding and scaling.

Today, 18startup operates as a structured platform offering programs around MVP building, pitch development, and fundraising.

18startup has also supported 100+ founders across India in moving towards incubation and funding. Founders like Gautham (Cumma), Ronak (Aesthetics AI), Sirajuddin (ATP), and Akshai (Cabocabs), among others, have gone on to raise funds after participating in the programs.

In addition, several founders, including Karthikeya (Glarenergy), Dr. Siddhant RV (Tell Me), Prince (Tigloo), Vishal (Seecobo), Siddhant Dhivare (Secure Estate), and Shreeansh (Delco Chefs), among others, have successfully secured incubation support. And hundreds of other founders have gained clarity on how to build an MVP and navigate the early stages of building a startup.

Prakash Balasubramanian, Co-founder & CEO of 18startup, mentoring founders

As the community continues to grow, the approach remains the same: to create a space where founders feel supported, guided, and part of something larger than themselves.

Because sometimes, all a founder really needs is the right environment, the right people, and a reason to start.

And at 18startup, that's exactly what they're building.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)