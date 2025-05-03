BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: To commemorate the 25th year of the listing of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (formerly known as Cadila Healthcare Ltd.) on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), a bell ringing ceremony was organized at BKC, Mumbai on 2nd May 2025. On this occasion, senior management of Zydus Lifesciences, including Chairman, Pankaj R. Patel, Managing Director, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Executive Director, Ganesh Nayak and CFO, Nitin Parekh and other senior executives were present. The dignitaries from the NSE - MD and CEO, Mr. Ashish kumar Chauhan and Chief Business Development Officer, Sriram Krishnan graced the ceremony. Over the last 24 years, the Company's sales has grown from Rs. 478 crores to Rs. 19,022 crores, a CAGR of 17%, Operating profit has grown from Rs. 70 crores to Rs. 5,384 crores a CAGR of 20%, and Profits after tax has grown from Rs. 38 crores to Rs. 3,860 crores at CAGR of 21% (in the period from March 31, 2000 to March 31, 2024). An investor who invested Rs. 1 lakh in the IPO of the company has gone up to Rs. 60 lakhs (including dividends and buybacks) as on 30th April 2025, which is almost 60 times the investment and translates into CAGR of 19%, thereby creating significant shareholder value.

